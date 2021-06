NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced after an apartment fire Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 8:38 p.m. in the 9600 block of 1st Bay Avenue.

Fire officials said the damage was contained to one apartment and only one person was displaced.

There were no injuries.

The fire marshals were still on scene conducting their investigation as of 9:30 p.m.

The cause has not yet been determined.

