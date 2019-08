NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of two people charged in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Norfolk-area convenience store has been denied bond.

Norfolk police charged 20-year-old Dajuan May-Daily and 18-year-old Hannah Moore with second-degree murder after 54-year-old Rodney Epps was found shot to death at a Happy Shopper store on Campostella Road in July.

Moore was denied bond in a hearing Tuesday morning. She and May-Daily have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 9.