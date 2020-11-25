1 man injured in shooting on W. 37th Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left one man with injuries Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. 37th Street. Police say a man arrived “by POV” at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information can submit a tip at p3tips.com or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Latest News
- CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
- Soldier’s Angels nonprofit looks to adopt military and veteran families in Hampton Roads
- High COVID-19 transmission in communities also increases risk in nursing homes
- Williamsburg investigators share photos of larceny, fraud suspects
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers among list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees