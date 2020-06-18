1 inmate found hanging, another dead inside Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division is investigating two incidents that occurred inside the Norfolk City Jail over the last few days.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 3:50 p.m., a deputy was notified of a possible incident happening inside an inmate’s cell. The deputy arrived and found the inmate hanging and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The inmate was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The inmate’s identity is not being released at this time.

On Wednesday, June 17 just before 5 p.m., inmate Tarius Pray, 49, experienced a medical emergency inside his dormitory cell. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

Pray was serving a three-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute drugs and was expected to be released in July of 2021.

“The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is committed to creating an environment that protects the life, health, safety, and security of those in our custody,” said officials in a statement released. “We are saddened by the loss of any life in our facility and are committed to a full internal review. Per protocol, the Norfolk Police Department is also conducting an undetermined death investigation.”

