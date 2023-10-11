NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured following a fire at a two-story townhouse complex on Pasteur Court in Norfolk Wednesday evening, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. at the two-story townhouse complex in the 6500 block of Pasteur Court, said Glen Williams, battalion chief and public information officer with Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the first floor, and found two victims at a second-floor window. Williams said one of the victims jumped before crews could rescue them, and crews rescued the second victim. A dog was also rescued.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and at least two people will be displaced, Williams said.

The fire was declared under control at 8:48 p.m.