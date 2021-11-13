1 injured in shooting on Mapleton Avenue in Norfolk

(StudyFinds) - Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.

While bedtimes after midnight resulted in the highest increase in heart-related declines in health, the team finds that even bedtimes earlier than 10 p.m. increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults.