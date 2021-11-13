1 injured in shooting on Mapleton Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said a person was injured in a shooting Friday night in Norfolk.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Mapleton Avenue around 11:47 p.m. Friday.

One person was shot in the leg.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10