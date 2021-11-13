1 injured in shooting on E. Olney Road in Norfolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade situation, near the Hampton Roads Parkway.

Police say they first received word of the situation around 12:45 p.m. when a caller reported that a person had a gun during a domestic-related disturbance. When police arrived on the scene, they determined the situation was in the area of 2200 block of Humphreys Drive.