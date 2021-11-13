1 injured in shooting on E. Olney Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said a person was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Norfolk.
Police responded to the 300 block of E Olney Rd. around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
The bullet grazed a person’s arm.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
