NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that one person sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. for the incident in the 900 block of E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.