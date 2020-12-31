1 injured in shooting in Norfolk on New Year’s Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Norfolk.
Dispatchers say the shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. in the area of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Park Avenue in Norfolk.
A person was taken to a local hospital. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, dispatchers said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
