1 injured in fire on Victory Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say one person was transported to a hospital after a fire Wednesday night.

Norfolk officials tweeted Wednesday night around 9:10 p.m. saying crews has just gotten control over a residential structure fire in the 7600 block of Victory Drive.

The call came in reporting the fire at 8:35 p.m. The fire was marked under control at 8:55 p.m.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The extent and nature of their injuries has not been released.