NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting Friday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn about the extent of the victim’s injuries as well as additional information about the shooting.