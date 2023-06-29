NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured following a shooting early Thursday morning in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 12:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Mariners Way. Police say one victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.