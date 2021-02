NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Sunday night.

Norfolk Dispatch says the call came in just after 9 p.m. for the incident in the 500 block of N. Military Highway.

Dispatch confirmed that one person was brought to a local hospital for their injuries.

There is no information on the circumstances surrounding the incident or the extent of the person’s injuries.

This is a breaking news story.