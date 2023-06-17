Norfolk Police on the scene in the area of the Inglewood Road lightrail station. The area near the station was the scene of an incident involving a Hampton Roads Transit light-rail train and a pedestrian, according to Norfolk Police. (WAVY Video – Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night involving a light rail train and a pedestrian in the area of the Ingleside Road light rail station.

The call for the crash came in around 10:20 p.m.

According to PulsePoint, the incident was classified as a technical rescue and involved multiple units.

At the time of the incident, Hampton Roads Transit’s light rail trains were running every half-hour until midnight.

The Ingleside Road station is near Mississippi Avenue and Ingleside Road and is between the Miltary Highway Station and the Ballentine Broad Creek Station stops on the light-rail line.

No further information was immediately available.

