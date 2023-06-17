NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night involving a light rail train and a pedestrian in the area of the Ingleside Road light rail station.
The call for the crash came in around 10:20 p.m.
According to PulsePoint, the incident was classified as a technical rescue and involved multiple units.
At the time of the incident, Hampton Roads Transit’s light rail trains were running every half-hour until midnight.
The Ingleside Road station is near Mississippi Avenue and Ingleside Road and is between the Miltary Highway Station and the Ballentine Broad Creek Station stops on the light-rail line.
No further information was immediately available.
