NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been displaced following an apartment complex fire Thursday in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the fire around 4:25 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glen Myrtle Ave. Officials say the fire started in a utility closet and was extinguished by crews quickly.

The fire was marked under control at 4:51 p.m.

Officials say one person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Two people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.