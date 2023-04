Fire on Kirby Crescent in Norfolk on April 26. (Credit: NFR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been displaced after a fire at a duplex late Wednesday morning.

On April 26, around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire on the 7300 block of Kirby Crescent.

When crews arrived they found a fire in the kitchen of the duplex.

There were no injuries but one person has been displaced.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was from unattended cooking.