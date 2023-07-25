NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue received a call about a fire at the 7600 block of Sheryl Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first floor unit of an apartment complex. Firefighters entered the apartment to find a kitchen fire.

picture courtesy of Matthew Grubbs picture courtesy of Matthew Grubbs

Crews were able to contain the fire to that apartment, and neighboring units sustained only minor smoke damage.

Officials say unattended cooking was the cause of the fire. Smoke detectors alerted the person inside the apartment, and the person was able to get out without being hurt.

According to the release, officials say the occupant of the unit is displaced, but are unsure how many more are displaced at this time.