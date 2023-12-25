NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is without a home after an apartment fire in Norfolk.

Monday around 5:36 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment complex on the 9000 block of Selby Place.

Courtesy of Norfolk-Fire Rescue Courtesy of Norfolk-Fire Rescue

When they arrived on the scene, crews found smoke coming from the two-story building. Crews aggressively attacked the fire and had it under control just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the unit was damaged to the point that the resident could not remain in the home. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the resident.

No one was hurt and the fire is still under investigation.