NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, near Tidewater Drive.

Officers located a man and woman with injuries in the 600 block of West Brambleton Avenue, not far from Norfolk General.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

The motives and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.