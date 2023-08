NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a double shooting in Norfolk, police say.

Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the call came in around 6 a.m. Sunday and the shooting happened at Church Street and E. 29th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to submit a tip at p3tips.com.

