NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured four other people, two critically, in Norfolk overnight.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Granby Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a man were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.