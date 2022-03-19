NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured four other people, two critically, in Norfolk overnight.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Granby Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a man were sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting. No further information has been released.