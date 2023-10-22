NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A guest allegedly attacked another with a bar glass onboard the Carnival Magic cruise ship.

The incident happened in the ship’s theater and the victim received medical treatment, according to a release from Carnival. The alleged assailant was confined to his room for the remainder of the cruise.

FBI and police boarded the ship Sunday morning, when it arrived Norfolk. Carnival security and medical officials fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to a statement from Carnival.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and the assailant guest has been permanently banned from sailing on Carnival in the future, but this is now a matter for law enforcement,” the statement from Carnival Magic reads.