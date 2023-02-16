NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One adult and three children were displaced following an overnight apartment fire in Norfolk.

According to dispatch the call for the residential fire came in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Goff Street.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke and were able to quickly extinguish the fire located in the kitchen area of the apartment unit. The fire was deemed under control at 2:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, however, one adult and three children were displaced following the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy – Norfolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy – Norfolk Fire & Rescue