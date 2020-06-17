Norfolk woman wins 100,000 by matching all Cash 5 numbers

Photo of Yvonne Wadsworth provided by the Virginia Lottery.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Yvonne Wadsworth said she doesn’t play the lottery often. When her husband told her she should play the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, the Norfolk resident decided to take a chance.

Her chance came with such great reward. Not too long after the April 30 day drawing, her husband called to say she had won.

“I thought he was just joking!” she told Virginia Lottery officials.

Wadsworth said when she got home, her husband showed her the winning numbers, which were 1-13-15-22-31.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” she said.

Wadsworth said she purchased her ticket at a Food Mart on General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

As for plans to spend her reward, Wadsworth said she plans to use it to pay bills.

The Virginia Lottery Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

