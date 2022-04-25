NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman will serve 17 years in prison after a deadly domestic stabbing in 2020.

Shana Winborne was sentenced to 25 years with 8 years suspended on April 22, after previously pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge back in January.

Police say the stabbing happened early in the morning on October 13, 2020, in the 300 block of S. Military Highway. 39-year-old Dwan Winborne was found at the scene and later died at the hospital.

Shana Winborne was also given 10 years of supervised probation upon release.