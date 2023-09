NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is looking for your feedback on how to make the Mermaid City more bicycle friendly.

They’ve shared a survey and want to hear from residents, local bicyclists, and bike advocates.

The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Questions include how often you ride and where you tend to go.

This comes after Norfolk recently applied for the Bicycle Friendly Community award from the League of American Bicyclists.