NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk are headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.

Namkung is a U.S. Air Force veteran who took his military service experience into the business world. He currently works on building energy solutions. He lists his top political priorities as reducing crime, creating jobs, and providing quality education.

Scott has represented the district in Congress for more than 30 years and is currently the chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor. Before that, he served five years in the Virginia House of Delegates and 10 years in the Senate of Virginia.

A familiar name on Norfolk City Council will not be on the ballot this year. Councilman Paul Riddick has represented Ward 4 for 30 years. In March, he announced he would not seek re-election. Three candidates are vying for the seat: Erik DeSean Barrett, Phillip Hawkins Jr., and John “J.P.” Paige.

Barrett is a lifelong Norfolk resident and describes himself as a community “advocate for access.” If elected, his top priorities are to make sure the community is informed, connect the citizens with their city and representatives, support and promote creativity, empower civic leagues, and work with the faith communities to build strong partnerships to tackle challenges.

Hawkins was also born and raised in Norfolk. He has worked as a teacher with Norfolk Public Schools for 25 years and is currently the assistant principal at P.B. Young Sr. Elementary School. If elected, his top priorities are crime and public safety, affordable quality workforce house and neighborhood development, and education and economic development.

Paige is an Air Force veteran. He works with community leaders, stakeholders, and organizations to help curb violence in Norfolk. If elected, his top priorities are violence, education, flooding, and infrastructure.

10 On Your Side will have the latest results on all the races in Norfolk. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District

Terry Namkung (R)

Rep. Bobby Scott (D) – Incumbent

Norfolk City Council

Ward 1

Pádraig-Eóin “Patrick” Dalrymple

Martin Thomas – Incumbent

Ward 2

Courtney Doyle – Incumbent

Ward 3

Mamie Johnson – Incumbent

Ward 4

Erik DeSean Barrett

Phillip Hawkins, Jr.

John “J.P.” Paige

Ward 5

Shurl R. Montgomery

Tommy Smigiel, Jr. – Incumbent

Norfolk School Board

Ward 1

Dr. Adale Martin – Incumbent

Carly West Gelles

Ward 2

Tanya K. Bhasin – Incumbent

Ward 3

Mark S. Askew, Sr.

Carlos Clanton – Incumbent

John Sitka III

Ward 4

Tiffany R. Moore-Buffaloe

Leon Rouson – Incumbent

Ward 5