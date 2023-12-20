NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk International Airport is preparing for large crowds at the airport for the holiday season.

According to TSA, Thursday Dec. 21, Friday Dec. 29 and New Years Day are predicted to be the busiest days for the airport, with an expected 2.5 million passengers a day, which is a 6% increase from last year.

“We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience.”

The TSA released a list of tips to help travelers have a stress-free holiday: Pack smart by starting with an empty bag to avoid having weapons and prohibited items. Remember that liquids 3.4 ounces or less are allowed in your carry-on. Get to the airport two hours before your flight leaves. Make sure gifts are unwrapped, in case it needs to be inspected.

WAVY 10’s KaMaria Braye was at the Norfolk airport the day before the chaos to ask travelers how they planned for the busy travel season.

One woman, Erika Wilson, who is flying to Orlando to visit family, seemed to be well prepared, saying, “Just loving the holidays. Ready to get down there and enjoy and relax, and it’s just so exciting, but then be ready for the line. Be ready for the wait and have patience. Above all have patience and just enjoy yourselves.”