NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk townhouse was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the townhose is at 6598 Stoney Point South in the Newtown area. The call came in at 6:4 p.m.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to just the one townhouse, and no injuries were reported.

One adult and three children were displaced, and they’re being helped by the Red Cross. They were able to get out after being alerted by a smoke detector, firefighters emphasized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.