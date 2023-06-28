NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides will turn into the Norfolk Red Stockings Friday night for Negro League Tribute Night, honoring the Negro Leagues’ many contributions to baseball long before the sport was fully integrated.

The Red Stockings will play the Charlotte Knights wearing replica Negro League jerseys, and Negro League players and Norfolk natives Sam Allen and Dan McClellan will attend. McClellan will be inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine.

PREVIOUS: Former Negro Leaguer Sam Allen shares story as Virginia Beach card expo sees soaring demand

The Tides will also partner with the Made in Norfolk apparel brand to help celebrate the mermaid cities culture.

“Representation is everything,” said Made in Norfolk owner Amir Driver. “Representation and inclusion are everything especially in a city that is so urban and diverse such as Norfolk.”

Driver reopened his store in February after his shop was forced to move from the Military Circle area for the city’s redevelopment project.

Driver tells 10 On Your Side that partnering with the Tides is a “dream.” He was able to give away 170 free tickets to graduating fifth graders from Oceanair Elementary School.

“I can’t even put into words what it truly means,” Driver said. “I want the kids to be able to see and say ‘yeah, I can do this and be myself and successful in this space where I am’.”

If you buy your tickets from ‘Made in Norfolk’ promo tickets are half off.