Norfolk Tide to experience interruptions as work occurs on overhead wire system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Tide officials said light rail trains will experience temporary service interruptions in October to allow work on the overhead catenary wire system which powers the trains.

They said during the summer, the copper wires expanded in the heat, causing them to slightly sag. They said that required the trains to slow down which slowed down arrival times.

On Tuesday October 20 through Friday, October 23, The Tide will operate from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day. Officials said shuttle service will not be provided after the last train departure at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, October 24, The Tide will not operate.

Officials said commuters can catch a temporary bus shuttle that will run between stations. They said the shuttles will operate approximately every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight.

