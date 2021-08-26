Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Waterside in September; tickets on sale

Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The third annual Norfolk Taco is set to return to the Waterside Entertainment District on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

“We are always look for new ways to bring the community together, and tacos have been a household name for decades,” said Ray Sheehan, Event Organizer from UpcomingEvents.com. “Where else can you find so many mouthwatering tacos and refreshingly delicious drinks all under one roof?”

Event organizers say there will be more than 60 different types of tacos, as well as cotton candy, cakes and desserts. In addition, there will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice-cold beer, water and soda.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at the following rates:

$9.99 for general admission: Includes one drink voucher

$49.99 for VIP admission: Includes express 2-hour early entry to the festival, 5 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, exclusive VIP area, commemorate VIP gift bag with a bottle of hot sauce, custom shot glass, giveaways & bragging rights

Kids 10 and under are FREE with a paying adult ticket

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.