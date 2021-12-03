Norfolk student uses down time during coronavirus pandemic to write book, give back to the community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Think back to March of 2020 when everything shut down when the coronavirus started to spread in the us. What new hobbies did you pick up to pass the time? How did you cope with, at the time, our new normal?



A fifth grader at Norfolk Academy used his natural-born gift of storytelling to do something he’s never done before. Now, he has a story he’s sharing with the world, and he wants you to listen.



Sometimes 10-year-old Adam Musselmani plays with Rubik’s Cubes in his free time, which he can solve in less than 24 seconds!



He, like most children, had a lot of free time when the world shut down in March of 2020 when the coronavirus started to spread in the us.

“The pandemic, it was so boring,” said Adam Musselmani, a student at Norfolk Academy. “Since I was very bored, I decided to do something.”

His creative mind wandered and he began to turn his ideas into a movie script.

“I got an okay conflict but when I got halfway through the script, I just felt like there’s not enough to this,” he said. “Then my mom suggested, how about you write a book?”

After about a year of writing, editing and going through the publishing process, VIP Fruits was born. A fruit of Adam’s hard work and determination.

“Without spoiling too much of course, I’m going to say it’s about this warm counter with a fruit bowl in the middle with perfect abstract art,” he said, describing a part of the storyline. “Next to this counter, there’s this fridge and it’s just so depressing inside for the vegetables inside.”

The story takes readers through a culinary quest about eating well and staying healthy.



It seems Seems Adam is destined to be an author but he says his dream may be taking him in another direction

“Writing really isn’t my thing, but telling stories is,” he said. “I don’t think of it as writing. I think of it as if I’m in front of an audience and I’m telling a particular story.”

Adam said he plans to spend his life telling stories, possibly writing move scripts for the big screen someday.

He tells WAVY he’s working on writing another book, which is expected to be available late next year.



20% of all proceeds from the book will be donated to the world food program. Adam will be donating copies of the book to a different local organization each month, to share his gift of storytelling. For example, he recently donated copies of the book to ForKids’ in South Norfolk.



If you want to buy copies of the book, you can purchase it online at Barnes & Noble. It can also be purchased from Amazon.

To learn more about ‘VIP Fruits’ and Adam, click here.

