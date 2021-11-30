Norfolk State, city leaders holding community forum Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University and the City of Norfolk are holding a forum on Tuesday night on ways to address challenges in the community.

It’s being held at 6 p.m. in the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium and feature Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone and other community leaders.

It’s open to the public and students and community members will be able to engage with university and city leaders on issues such as violence, poverty, community redevelopment and more.

Norfolk State recently held another forum called “Elephant in the Room” with Pharrell Williams on ways to bring business investment to historically underserved communities.