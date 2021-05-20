Norfolk Southern to contribute $5 million to Hampton Roads community

FILE – In this March 3, 2019, file photo a Norfolk Southern freight train passes through the Northside of Pittsburgh as show begins to fall. Norfolk Southern Corp. reports earning on Wednesday, July 24. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Southern announced on Thursday that they are investing $5 million in the Hampton Roads community on behalf of its employees, both current and past, who call the community home.

“Norfolk has been home to Norfolk Southern for decades,” said James A. Squires, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Norfolk Southern. “The Hampton Roads community has helped to shape Norfolk Southern and will remain part of who we are.”

The contributions will begin next year and will be distributed to local nonprofits in $1 million increments over five years. Grant proposals will be submitted and reviewed by a committee of Norfolk Southern employees and retirees.

Priority will be given to organizations and initiatives that support education, the environment, social equity, and community advancement.

Norfolk Southern previously announced that they will be moving their headquarters to Atlanta by the end of this year. These contributions will outlive their presence in the community.

“Even as we relocate our headquarters, we will continue to actively support the prosperity of the Hampton Roads community to express our ongoing gratitude and commitment,” said Squires.

Funding will be given through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.