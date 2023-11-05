PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Southern has awarded $1 million to various nonprofits across Hampton Roads.

The organizations that will receive the funds are committed to positive change in homelessness, education, food insecurity, arts and culture, workforce development, public safety, mental health, as well as environmental preservation and restoration.

In 2021, Norfolk Southern made a commitment to contribute $5 million to the Hampton Roads community over a five year period. The company gave $1 million to 57 nonprofits in Hampton Roads in 2022.

“Hampton Roads has helped to shape Norfolk Southern, and we are proud to do business in, and invest in, the growth of this community,” said Annie Adams, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Norfolk Southern. “This grant program and our partnership with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation is a testament to the strong ties to the region held by our current employees, retirees, and their families who call Hampton Roads home.”

A selection committee comprised of Norfolk Southern employees who live in Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation reviewed over 140 applications to choose this years recipients.

The grant recipients were recognized at a luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Hilton Norfolk The Main Hotel.