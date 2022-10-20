NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office wants you to be prepared in the event of an active shooter situation.

To that end, it will hold the first of its free monthly training sessions from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Administration Building at 140 East St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They will be limited to 20 people and is based off the Department of Homeland Security’s active shooter training and the ‘Run. Hide. Fight’ curriculums.

People will be encouraged to develop a plan in the event of an active shooter situation and will learn how to respond and then interact with police at the scene.

Go here to register.