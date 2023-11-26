NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will host an American Red Cross blood drive.

The blood drive is free and open to the public and walk-ins are welcomed.

Everyone that signs up to donate blood will be entered to win one of the following prizes :

WAWA gift card

Walmart gift card

Chick-Fil-A gift card

Target gift card

free bowling passes

Granby Street Pizza

ODU Basketball tickets with Big Blue passes.

It takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Administration Building, 140 East St.