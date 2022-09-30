NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Military Highway.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center.

One other vehicle was involved, dispatchers say, but no other information is currently available. Road conditions have been poor Friday due to rain and wind gusts around 30 mph associated with Hurricane Ian.

WAVY has reached out to school district officials and police for additional details.