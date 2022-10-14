NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 279 Norfolk residents are without power following a vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to Norfolk dispatchers, a crash occurred around 1:06 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood.

A Dominion Energy representative told 10 On Your Side that a vehicle hit and broke a power pole, causing 279 residents in the area to lose power.

The Dominion Energy representative confirmed that the power outages have been restored.