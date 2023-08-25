NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will continue to provide meals to children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, according to a news release.

The schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provisions, or CEP, as implemented under the Health, Hunger-Free Kids Acts of 2010. Meals will be provided for enrolled students for both breakfast and lunch at no charge to the families. Household aren’t require to submit a meal application form.

Household will receive a letter and phone call about the program, according to a release. Schools hosting programs or activities after the instructional day are encouraged to participate in the At-Risk Child and Adult Care Foodservice Program, a federal program providing snacks or supper free of charge to students .

The letter will also be posted under the Free Meals and Programs tab. Click here to view the website for more information.