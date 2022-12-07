NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools will offer free hot meals for children 18 and under during winter break.

It will be offered Dec. 19, Dec. 21, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 at the following schools:

Azalea Gardens Middle School

Berkley/Campostella Early Childhood Center

Booker T. Washington High School

Camp Allen Elementary School

Norview Elementary School

Oceanair Elementary School

Access points will be indicated with signs and may be located on the side or the back of the school buildings.

Visit the Department of School Nutrition’s webpage for more information on changes to the overall program this year.

All other NPS School Nutrition locations and programs will be closed for meal service during Winter Break.