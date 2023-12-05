NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is looking for feedback on its School Resource Officer (SRO) Program.

NPS has a comment form available online that is open until Friday, December 8.

The city currently provides funding for 19 SROs, which cover the city’s high schools and middle schools, as well as auxiliary schools like Madison Alternative Center and Southside STEM Academy. Among those 19 are three roving/supplemental officers.

Under Virginia law, the school district and police department have to review their agreement at least once every two years. The last was approved in January 2021.

You can read the full program agreement here and leave a comment here.