NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is holding a job fair on Wednesday, September 21.

Interviews will be held on-site at 966 Bellmore Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.

The district says it’s looking for:

School Bus Drivers

Custodians

School Nutrition Assistant

Substitute School Bus Drivers

Security Officers

Automotive Service Worker

Auto Tech 1

For more information and to apply, visit their website here.