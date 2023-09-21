NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Norfolk Public School Board business meeting, school board member Lauren D. Campsen provided a letter to the Board to announce her resignation to focus on her health. Her resignation will be effective Sept. 29, a press release states.

Campsen was elected to the School Board to represent Ward 5 in July 2018. Her current term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

“To say that this is her passion, you just cannot pronounce that enough and emphasize that enough,” School Board Chair Adale Martin said, in a release. “We wish her the best. She has left her mark on this board and this school district.”

Martin said the School Board would follow its procedures to appoint an interim School Board member.