NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The New Republic’s (TNR) banned bookmobile will roll into Norfolk this weekend.

The bookmobile will visit Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free children’s books and literature about fighting book banning and celebrating the freedom to read will be distributed.

According to the release, the aim of the banned books tour is to combat censorship and celebrate the first Amendment in states with the highest incidents of banned books including Texas, Florida, Missouri, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Banned books for youth and adults will be available upon request.

This tour is part of an effort to commemorate Banned Books Week which takes place each October.