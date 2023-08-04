NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Ali K. Muhammad, son of community activist Bilal Muhammad.

Detectives have arrested and charged 28-year-old Jalen Garces with second-degree murder and the use a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken into custody Friday and is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Prior to the confirmation by police, 10 On Your Side was contacted by the senior Muhammad, who told us a break had happened in the case. He was on the phone with his son on the evening of June 29 when he was gunned down in front of his home on the 9600 block of 1st Bay St.

Bilal Muhammad has worked to fight against gun violence for decades and is the founder of the nonprofit Stop the Violence 757. He lost his own brother to a bullet in 1982 when he was just 17.

“This is an example for these criminals these murderers out here they will be captured because the city of Norfolk see something going to do something,” he told us, referring to the arrest.

Ali Muhammad left behind three daughters, ages 8, 7 and 3. He was on his way into work at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he worked the overnight shift, when he was killed.

“‘Will you take that gun out of my face’ — those were the last words I heard from my son,” Bilal Muhammad told us in an interview just days ago. “Then the gunshot, pow! I’m still on the phone hoping that my son will respond.”

“I commend the investigators of the Norfolk Police Department for their hard work on this case. Thank you to the citizens who assisted by coming forward,” Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said in a statement, “My continued condolences to Brother Bilal and his family.”

“what took place with our son — there are many other families right now that are there grieving [while the] murderer is still out there in the streets,” Bilal Muhammad said.