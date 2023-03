NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds Monday following a shooting in the 1100 block of East Princess Anne Road, Norfolk Police said.

The call for the shooting came in around 9:15 p.m.

Norfolk Police are currently investigating the incident.

Police ask that if anyone knows anything about the incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

