Norfolk police need help finding missing Chesapeake man last seen at hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are trying to find 28-year-old Brett Akers, who was last seen Thursday afternoon at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Akers, of Chesapeake, is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. Police released an image of him.

Akers was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs with no shoes, and police say he may still be in the Ghent or ODU areas.

Akers reportedly needs immediate medical attention. Police are asking anyone who sees him to please call 911.

