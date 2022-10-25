Norfolk Police say 28-year old Anna J. Midas is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road.

Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink ballcap, long black coat and purple pants.

She also drives a black, four-door Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plates. Detectives believe Midas may have traveled to Philadelphia, Pa. Police said the woman suffers from mental health issues and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about Midas’ location is encouraged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.